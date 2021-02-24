LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a car while trying to cross Breckenridge Lane Wednesday night.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 50-year-old Patricia Cook.
According to a statement from Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash happened before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Breckenridge Lane and Landside Drive, which is not far from Six Mile Lane.
According to Mitchell, police determined through a preliminary investigation that Cook was crossing Breckenridge Lane northbound when she was hit by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Mitchell said.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Mitchell did not say whether or not the driver of the car that hit the woman remained at the scene.
