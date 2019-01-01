LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified an elderly woman who died in a crash that took place on Brownsboro Road on Monday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 81-year-old Joan Gering.
According to LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington, the crash took place in the 8900 block of Brownsboro Road, just west of North Hurstbourne Parkway.
Police say four vehicles were involved in the crash, including a box truck.
Gering was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else required medical attention.
The cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma, according to the coroner's office.
As a result of the crash, Brownsboro Road was closed for several hours in both directions Monday afternoon between Goose Creek Road and North Hurstbourne Parkway.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.