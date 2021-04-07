LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Hardin County are getting reports of a scammer posing a deputy with the sheriff's office.
The caller has reportedly told county residents that there is a warrant out for their arrest and offered them "a way to pay money in lieu of arrest," the sheriff's office said Monday in a Facebook post.
Don't fall for it. Instead, report the call to the sheriff's office at 270-765-5133.
"THESE ARE DEFINITELY SCAMS!" the office's Facebook post says.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.