LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Nelson County, Kentucky, are looking for a man who has been missing for nearly a week.
James L. Bickett Jr., 40, was last seen during the evening of Sunday, March 28, at his residence in the St. Thomas area, according to a Facebook post from the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.
Bickett is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds, the sheriff's office says in its post. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes and could be driving a red 2000 Dodge Ram dually pickup truck.
Anyone with information pertaining to Bickett's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 502-348-1840.
