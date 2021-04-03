James L. Bickett Jr. (missing man)

James L. Bickett Jr., 40, of Nelson County, Ky. (Courtesy of the Nelson County Sheriff's Office on Facebook) 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Nelson County, Kentucky, are looking for a man who has been missing for nearly a week. 

James L. Bickett Jr., 40, was last seen during the evening of Sunday, March 28, at his residence in the St. Thomas area, according to a Facebook post from the Nelson County Sheriff's Office

Bickett is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds, the sheriff's office says in its post. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes and could be driving a red 2000 Dodge Ram dually pickup truck. 

Pickup truck possibly driven by James L. Bickett Jr. (missing from Nelson County)

Authorities in Nelson County, Ky., say James L. Bickett Jr. is missing and could be driving this red 2000 Dodge Ram dually pickup truck. (Courtesy of the Nelson County Sheriff's Office on Facebook) 

Anyone with information pertaining to Bickett's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 502-348-1840.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. 

Tags