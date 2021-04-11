AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are looking for a man who authorities said shot at a Scott County deputy early Sunday morning.
The incident happened around 5:45 a.m., when a deputy tried to pull over a man on an ATV near State Road 256 and Terry Road near Austin, Indiana, according to Sgt. Carey Huls with ISP. The man drove off, and the officer chased him before losing sight of the man.
A short time later, Huls said the deputy saw the ATV traveling through a field on the north side of State Road 256. Police say the deputy tried to stop the ATV again. While running toward the suspect on foot, the deputy heard what was believed to be gun shots. Huls said the deputy fired shots back toward the suspect as he began taking cover. The man then ran off, leaving the ATV behind, according to police. No one was injured in the shooting.
Anyone with information about him or the ATV is asked to call its Sellersburg, Indiana, post at 812-246-5424. You can also call the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 812-752-8400.
