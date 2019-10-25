LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County coroner's office has released the identity of a man who was shot to death Wednesday night in a neighborhood off Newburg Road.
Louisville Metro Police found the victim after responding to a report of a shooting in the 4200 block of Broadmoor Court around 8 p.m. on Oct. 23. That's where they found the victim, who has now been identified as 55-year-old Anthony Petty.
Petty was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Thursday, LMPD released a statement saying that the investigation into the shooting is complete, and no arrests are expected.
