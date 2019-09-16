LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified 20-year-old man who died over the weekend after he was shot in Cherokee Park.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Kyle Lentz from Mt. Washington. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital Sunday afternoon after being shot at Cherokee Park late Saturday night.
LMPD officers responded to reports of a shooting in a popular swimming area in the park just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 14. That's where they found Lentz suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police arrested 18-year-old Bradley Kalvin, also known as "Bezy Kalvin." He was in court Monday to face one count of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
Friends of the victim say that he and Kalvin were arguing and may have gotten into a fight when the shooting started. But so far detectives have not released a motive.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.