LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after he was shot by Kentucky State Police after an hours-long standoff in Shepherdsville Wednesday morning.
According to a news release from KSP, the incident took place at a home on Mandarin Court, off Redcrest Drive, in Shepherdsville.
At about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Kentucky State Police were asked to assist Shephedsville Police responding to a man who was wanted on felony warrants and had barricaded himself inside a home.
Police say 22-year-old Tyler Blevens was wanted on charges including wanton endangerment of a police officer. The KSP Special Response Team arrived shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday to assist Shepherdsville Police in negotiations with Blevins.
But just after 6 a.m., police say Blevens walked out of the home with a gun and tried to get into a vehicle. Police say they repeatedly told him to drop his weapon, but he refused, so they opened fire.
Blevens was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Kentucky State Police's Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.
