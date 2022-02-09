LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police chase and subsequent arrest of a drug suspect may have saved his life, according to the Indiana State Police.
On Tuesday afternoon, troopers tried to stop a 2017 Nissan Maxima for traffic violations on Interstate 6 near the Lowell exit in Lake County, Indiana.
Instead of stopping, the driver led troopers on a chase for several miles, evading stop sticks before flipping the vehicle and landing with it on its roof, according to a news release.
Police said the driver was arrested and will be charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana and two counts of Reckless Driving.
But while the driver — who has not been publicly identified by police — was being given a routine examination at St. Mary's Hospital, police said tests revealed "a serious pre-existing condition that was potentially life-threatening."
The condition had nothing to do with injuries sustained in the pursuit.
Police say the driver was then flown to Chicago to receive additional treatment.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.