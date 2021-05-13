LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A tire burnout in the McDonald's parking lot led to a high-speed chase ending with a crash.
The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says Michael Shoemake was peeling out his truck tires at the fast food restaurant, and the sheriff asked him to pull out of line after getting his food.
Instead, they say Shoemake sped off without paying and led a high-speed chase on the wrong side of the road.
Police say Shoemake lost control and took out several fence posts on the Heaven Hill Property, barely missing workers.
He faces a long list of charges including wanton endangerment, DUI and fleeing or evading police.
