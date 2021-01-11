LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 57th baby box in the nation was installed in southern Indiana on Monday.
The Safe Haven Baby Box was unveiled at Harrison Township Fire Station 1 in Corydon.
The box allows a mother to surrender her newborn anonymously.
The baby box is equipped with heating and cooling components, as well as a silent alarm that alerts the fire department.
Organizers say there is no shame, no names and no blame for placing babies in the box.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes is a non-profit founded by Monica Kelsey, who herself was abandoned as an infant.
"Today I stand on the front lines of this movement making sure every woman has a safe alternative to abandonment," Kelsey said. "Because abandonment is not the answer -- a safe solution is, and that's what this box does for us today."
Ten infants have been placed in baby boxes in Indiana in the last three years, with six of them happening just in 2020.
