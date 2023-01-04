LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana radio station owner has been moved to Texas after suffering a stroke in Mexico.
Ray Rice's daughter said he is now at McAllen Hospital just north of the Mexico border. Amy Nichols told WDRB on Wednesday that her next step is to get him to a Louisville hospital.
Rice and his girlfriend were on a Caribbean cruise aboard a Virgin Voyages ship, when he suffered a stroke last Thursday. His daughter said he had to wait until the next day when the ship docked for an ambulance to take him five hours to Amerimed Hospital in Playa del Carmen.
The stroke left Rice incapacitated, he can't speak or move.
The family hit a roadblock when an ambulance company demanded $6,000 cash, and the hospital in Mexico wanted $3,000 before starting care. The family had no choice but to pay so the hospital would begin treatments.
Now that Rice is back in the U.S., the situation is still complicated by the fact that he doesn't have medical insurance and has always paid out of pocket.
Rice owns 105.3 in Scottsburg and has organized the "We Care" Christmas drive for the past 30 years, donating coats and winter supplies to local school children in need.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family. To donate, click here.
