LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family still doesn't have answers after a gruesome murder near Elizabethtown.
Four years ago, Brittany Wilson was found dismembered in a freezer in a burned home in LaRue County. Another woman was found dead in a car.
Kentucky State Police said it was a double-murder scene, but her family believes more people are involved. The suspect, who confessed to both killings, took his own life.
A balloon release was held Saturday at Ashby Lane Baptist Church in memory of Wilson.
"She will never watch them grow up from here," said Cortney Litsey, her sister. "She can in Heaven but she can't watch them grow up, she can't watch my son have kids, she can't watch my daughter have children, she can't watch nieces and nephews and it's hard."
The family has held fundraising drives to help domestic violence survivors.
Related Stories:
- Family of dismembered woman still asking for answers 2 years after her death
- Police identify Louisville man as third person found dead in burned down LaRue Co. mobile home
- 1 of 3 people found dead Monday in LaRue County was dismembered in a freezer, KSP says
- Family searching for remains of dismembered woman believes she was 8 months pregnant
- 3 people found dead in LaRue County, KSP says
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.