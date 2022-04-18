LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health care heroes don't stop wearing their capes when they leave the hospital.
That's the view of Baptist Health Floyd, which honored two health care workers with the hospital's first Good Samaritan Awards.
The awards were given because of two separate incidents. One of them occurred last month, just down the street from the hospital, near Target, where Kristen Cantrell was taking her lunch break.
As she was sitting in her car, she witnessed a fiery, deadly crash take place directly in front of her. The crash stemmed from an attempted traffic stop, but the suspect took off, driving recklessly and crashing into an SUV and a bus.
Cantrell immediately ran to the woman in the SUV and helped her out, checking her over and making sure she got to the hospital.
The other Good Samaritan Award was presented to Amy Fell, who was waiting for her husband to pick her up at a medical facility after work when a car pulled up and a man inside asked if the building was the hospital.
She said no and the man told her something was wrong with another man in the car.
As a respiratory therapist, she jumped in and realized he needed serious help. She then started performing CPR until the ambulance arrived.
Both Cantrell and Fell said they felt they didn't deserve the recognition.
"I think I did what anybody in this situation would have done, and I'm so grateful and thankful that the woman I saved is now here with us, Gwen," Cantrell said. "She will forever be in my heart."
"You don't think about it, you just act on it," Fell said. "And you just do what you can do to help. That's all I did."
Baptist Health Floyd said the two deserved every bit of praise and the hospital plans to hand out more Good Samaritan awards in the future.
