LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local hospital is making sure veterans are honored.
The Stars and Stripes program at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Indiana, begins on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11. If a veteran dies at the hospital, he or she will be escorted out the front door on a flag-draped gurney through an honor line of employees.
"During the time we're doing this, we will be playing taps overhead and just honor them as they're leaving," said Mike Schroyer, president and CEO of Baptist Health Floyd. "As they're about to go into the hearse, one of our chaplains will also be here to say a special prayer for that veteran and their family."
The program also gives veterans a special bracelet during their hospital stay.
A magnet will be placed on the doors of veterans' room to let staff know so they can acknowledge them and thank them for their service.
"Our veterans have given so much for our country," Schroyer said. "We just want to really acknowledge them, and it's the right thing to do."
