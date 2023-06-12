LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Snap your fingers and groove to the harmony as barbershop singers invade Louisville in July.
The International Barbershop Harmony Society Convention returns to Louisville from July 2 to July 9, according to a news release. Various singing competitions and performances will be featured throughout the city during the week.
The top 50 quartets in the world will compete for the top prize, the International Gold Medal. Choruses, big and small, will compete for the world championship.
Louisville-based Thoroughbred Chorus, who formed more than 70 years ago, is producing a show on July 2 featuring three groups from Sweden: The Northern Stars Chorus, Stockholm City Voices chorus and Lemon Squeezy quartet. The show is to help offset the travel costs of these three choruses.
The KFC Yum! Center will feature the Next Gen Varsity Quartet Contest in which 19 quartets made up of singers 27 years old and younger will compete. The Galt House Hotel will feature the Gold Medal Hour with the International Gold Medal quartet "Quorum," and the World Harmony Showcase.
A show-stopping performance of memories in barbershop singing, "Show of Champions," will be performed at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.
In addition, small singing groups will perform throughout the week on the Belle of Louisville Riverboat and at 4th Street Live!
It is estimated 5,000 people are expected to attend this event, putting about $15 million in Louisville's economy.
For ticket information and schedule of events, click here. Day passes start at $99, and a three-day weekend pass starts at $199.
