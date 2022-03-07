LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Bourbon Company has been acquired by the Chicago-based company Pritzker Private Capitol.
Mark Erwin, the current president and CEO of Bardstown Bourbon, will remain on board.
In a news release Monday, Erwin says the company is "thrilled" to grow its distilling, bottling and brand.
The cost of the acquisition was not released.
“This partnership is an excellent fit with our experience and focus on investing in innovative food and beverage producers that combine state-of-the-art production capabilities and strong partnerships with leading brands, said Chris Trick, an investment partner at PPC.
"With its innovative co-manufacturing strategy and experiential approach at its Bourbon Trail location, Bardstown Bourbon is poised for growth and expansion in the attractive premium spirits category."
The company was founded in 2014 and started distilling in 2016. It now distills more than 7-million proof gallons each year.
