LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown City Schools have hired their first school resource officer through its new law enforcement office.
Officer Andrew Riley will be fully employed by the district and its new Bardstown City Schools Law Enforcement Services office.
Riley's hiring became possible after the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council approved the school's application to create a special law enforcement office. Riley is currently a Bardstown Police officer with nearly 15 years of experience and was an SRO at the school between 2018 and 2020 through an agreement with the city. He's expected to start the job at the school on April 18.
The school district first implemented an SRO program in 2018, and it had such success that the district announced in February that it wanted to fund its own special law enforcement officer.
Also in February, the Kentucky House passed a bill that would require an armed SRO on every campus. Earlier this month, senators added a provision to the bill that would allow school districts to have police departments. The bill passed the Senate Education Panel and now heads to the full Senate to be heard before it would get to Gov. Andy Beshear's desk to be signed into law.
Related Stories:
- Bardstown Independent School District wants to fund its own SRO program
- Ky. lawmakers move forward education bills on SROs, school board meetings and mental health
- Kentucky House passes bill requiring on-campus school resource officers
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.