LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Kentucky lawmakers debate how schools use resource officers (SRO), a Bardstown school district is strengthening its current SRO program.
Bardstown City Schools first implemented an SRO program in 2018, and it’s had such success the district now wants to fund its own special law enforcement officer.
“We’ve realized the importance of having a school resource officer in our schools, and the value goes well beyond law enforcement, well beyond. It's really about relationships," Superintendent Dr. Ryan Clark said.
Clark says that realization led the district to consider funding its own law enforcement service, as opposed to using retired officers or other shorter-term SROs in partnership with the city police department.
“We could better ensure we have a person in position for a very long period of time, and we could really focus on their efforts being around relationships with students, even having them get into some instructional support,” Clark said.
Clark says the city police department has been supportive of the idea.
"Leadership has reached out to me on multiple occasions talking about what kind of resources I need, how we might be able to lean on them if we ever need them," said Clark. "So I feel very supported from our local departments."
According to the Kentucky Center for School Safety, 20% of districts use their own special law enforcement officers (SLEOs), sworn officers who’ve gone through state required training.
“We reached out to districts that have that in place, and they just talked very positively about that move and it helped us really solidify the idea that having the right fit that was going to be there for a long period of time was the direction to go," said Clark.
The district plans to hire one officer basing the salary off the certified teacher salary schedule the district already uses.
There'd also be about $30,000 in startup costs according to Clark.
Clark says they’ve submitted an application to start their own service with the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.
Once it's approved, Clark plans to immediately post the position and start searching for applicants.
"Sees their job is not just law enforcement, but as an educator," said Clark. "And someone that's going to build bridges and relationships with students and families. So it really is a person that has those very unique characteristics that we're looking for."
Legislation making its way through the state assembly would require Bardstown City Schools to hire additional officers in the future. The district hopes any bill passed would also be supported by funding.
Regardless, Clark is looking forward to this investment in their own program.
“If our students and families develop good relationships with law enforcement, and the presence that they have, and see that they're always here to help - I think that impacts students in a very positive way as they grow into adults," Clark said. "And I think it just overall has a positive impact in our community.”
