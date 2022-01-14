Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory and surrounding areas are seen in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Spc. Brett Hornback
Spc. Brett Hornback
Spc. Brett Hornback
Spc. Brett Hornback
Kentucky state flag rescued from the ruble of the courthouse in Mayfield, Ky.
Spc. Brett Hornback
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
A refrigerator wedged in a tree in Dawson Springs, Ky. on Dec. 12.
Search are rescue crews work at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory early Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Tornado damage at Mayfield, Ky. courthouse on Dec. 14.
Tornado damage at Mayfield, Ky. courthouse on Dec. 14.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Scott Reynolds live in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Kentuckians who live or work in the two counties can apply from Jan. 18-24 for short-term food help. The program provides eligible individuals who don't currently receive regular SNAP food benefits, according to a news release.
"These benefits will help support so many more Kentucky families in need," Beshear said in a news release. "We know rebuilding after such a disaster can be a long process, but these funds and this federal commitment are a crucial part of the support our families need as they recover and rebuild."
Applications can be made via phone at 8330371-8570 or in-person at a Department for Community Based Services office.
Barren County: 746D E. Main Street, Glasgow, Ky., 42141
Marion County: 634 W. Main Street, Lebanon, Ky., 40033