LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two additional counties in Kentucky will receive disaster assistance after tornadoes in December, announced by Gov. Andy Beshear Friday.

According to a news release, Barren and Marion counties were approved by the USDA Food and Nutrition Services to operate Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Kentuckians who live or work in the two counties can apply from Jan. 18-24 for short-term food help. The program provides eligible individuals who don't currently receive regular SNAP food benefits, according to a news release. 

"These benefits will help support so many more Kentucky families in need," Beshear said in a news release. "We know rebuilding after such a disaster can be a long process, but these funds and this federal commitment are a crucial part of the support our families need as they recover and rebuild."

Applications can be made via phone at 8330371-8570 or in-person at a Department for Community Based Services office. 

  • Barren County: 746D E. Main Street, Glasgow, Ky., 42141
  • Marion County: 634 W. Main Street, Lebanon, Ky., 40033

