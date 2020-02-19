LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old beagle who was injured after being dragged by a truck in Breckinridge County has found a new home.
The dog, Dean, went to the east campus of the Kentucky Humane Society Wednesday and was adopted in less than an hour, the organization said in a Facebook post.
“We will miss you,” the post read.
Dean had been recovering at the shelter since late January, after he was dragged by a truck down a country road. His wounds included road rash and a deep tissue wound to his back right leg. A good Samaritan found him and took him to the vet.
Without that intervention, officials said the dog probably would not have survived.
Dean spent about two weeks at the Breckinridge County Animal Shelter before being transferred to the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville on Jan. 21.
Based on old injuries, a veterinarian said the dog had led a "pretty rough, horrible life."
Officials said no one got a license plate number off the truck before it drove away, and Dean was left on a country road with very few houses, so it's unlikely anyone will be caught.
