LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Repair work on the fire-damaged Brent Spence Bridge is on schedule, and the Ohio River bridge in Cincinnati is expected to reopen on time on Dec. 23.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray gave an update Wednesday on the half-way point of the repair project. He shared pictures of new steel beams that have been installed on the upper deck. Now, crews are working around the clock to begin installing a new concrete driving surface.
The double-decker span, which carries Interstates 71 and 75 between Covington, Kentucky, and Cincinnati was closed Nov. 11 after two trucks collided on the lower, northbound roadway, causing a fire that scorched the bridge structure.
Gray said the next step is to work on the damaged lower deck, which could happen next week.
"We won't be removing any whole sections of the driving surface on the lower deck like we had to on the upper deck, because the lower deck, the effects of the fire — the damage from the fire — was not as great at all on the lower deck."
The Brent Spence Bridge is a major artery connecting Ohio and Kentucky, so KYTC is trying to maintain traffic on both sides of the Ohio River. Interstate 71/75 traffic is being directed to detour onto Interstate 275, which carries traffic around downtown Cincinnati much like Interstate 264 does in Louisville. One lane of traffic remains open on I-71/75 between I-275 and downtown Covington for local traffic.
KYTC has a website dedicated to updates on the six-week repair. Visit www.BrentSpenceRepair.com for project information, photos of the repairs and traffic detours.
