LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An east Louisville couple could barely believe it when they saw a bear walk through their driveway at 10:45 p.m. Friday.
The big guy was spotted on security cameras, but Mary Rose Pursiful and her husband, Wally, aren't sure where it headed next.
But across the river, 20 miles away, Stacey Burkhard believes she saw the bear at The Concrete Kingdom in Clarksville, Indiana. Footage taken early Sunday morning appears to show the bear by the front entrance in front of the driveway.
"We're excited. Maybe he's looking for his mom," Burkhard said. "I don't know. If I was a bear. I'd want to come here. There's all kinds of cool stuff to look at."
It's quite possible this bear got a bit confused by the several bears at The Concrete Kingdom, so maybe he just thought it was a family reunion.
Unlike Kentucky's sighting, wildlife officials haven't confirmed the southern Indiana report was a bear yet, though Burkhead said it left some evidence behind.
Experts say Kentucky has a growing black bear population, and they're known to cross the river. Young male cubs leave the pack in summer to find those bare necessities: a mate and food.
"What we want to do is monitor each observation that comes in and make sure this bear isn't showing aggressive tendencies," said Brad Westrich, a mammalogist with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. "And as long as that's the case, we're just going to let the bear travel through Indiana."
Here are some bear safety tips to remember:
- Do not corner a bear
- If you see one, get big by making noise and waving your arms
- Remember to remove outdoor trash cans, grills and pet food
- If you're safe indoors, snap a picture or video for wildlife officials
To report a bear sighting in Indiana, click here.
To do so in Kentucky, call 1-800-858-1549 or email info.center@ky.gov.
