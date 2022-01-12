Zachary Cottongim and family (3).jpg

Zachary Cottongim, his wife and their two children. (Courtesy of the Louisville Metro Police Foundation) 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is showing support for a fallen officer's family.

On Tuesday, all Louisville and southern Indiana Bearno's Pizza locations are hosting a fundraiser in honor of Zach Cottongim.

The LMPD officer was hit and killed by a car on I-64 last month. He was just 29-years-old and leaves behind a wife and two children.

The family will directly receive 20% of all sales.

