LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If an identity of a city comes from its people and places it proudly presents, artists can become the ones responsible for celebrating that identity with the public.
Around corners, above eye levels and under bridges, murals add vibrancy to Louisville in hundreds of locations. The public artwork takes devotion, creativity and collaboration from numerous groups and people inspired to continue a never-ending project.
"Murals bring the sense of beauty and connectedness to a city," said Desmone Stepp with Louisville Visual Art.