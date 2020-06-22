LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville may be receiving a life buoy from Metro Council in the form of $700,000.
The Metro Council Budget Committee on Monday approved the money for the Belle, officials of which had said that it needs $700,000 for dry-dock maintenance that has to be done this year.
Belle officials said that without the money, the historic steamer might lose its ability to welcome guests.
The budget plan still requires approval from the full Council.
