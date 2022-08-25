LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local giant is now a giant on the small screen.

Little Nis from Bernheim Forest just made his TV debut in the new Netflix miniseries "Lost Ollie."

The series tells the story of a lost toy who braves the many dangers of childhood as he searches the country for the boy who lost him. 

The series also features the Louisville skyline and the Belle of Louisville. It was created by Shannon Tindle, who grew up in Shepherdsville.

Little Nis is one of three Forest Giant sculptures at the forest in Clermont, created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo in 2019

Mama Loumari, the mother, is the largest sculpture. Then there's Little Nis and Little Elina, the smallest of the three. 

