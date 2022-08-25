LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local giant is now a giant on the small screen.
Little Nis from Bernheim Forest just made his TV debut in the new Netflix miniseries "Lost Ollie."
The series tells the story of a lost toy who braves the many dangers of childhood as he searches the country for the boy who lost him.
The series also features the Louisville skyline and the Belle of Louisville. It was created by Shannon Tindle, who grew up in Shepherdsville.
Giant Statue Elina CU - 4-4-19.png
Bernheim Statues Crowds.png
Bernheim Statue - Elina 4-4-19.png
Bernheim Giant Crowds - 4-6-19.png
Bernheim giant near water.png
Bernheim Statues Children - 4-4-19
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 2.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 3.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 4.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 5.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 6.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 7.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
Giant Statue Elina CU - 4-4-19.png
Bernheim Statues Crowds.png
Bernheim Statue - Elina 4-4-19.png
Bernheim Giant Crowds - 4-6-19.png
Bernheim giant near water.png
Bernheim Statues Children - 4-4-19
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 2.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 3.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 4.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 5.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 6.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
BERNHEIM GIANT STATUES 7.jpeg
Courtesy Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
Little Nis is one of three Forest Giant sculptures at the forest in Clermont, created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo in 2019.
Mama Loumari, the mother, is the largest sculpture. Then there's Little Nis and Little Elina, the smallest of the three.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.