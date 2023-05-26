LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bernheim Forest is offering a cool way for your dog to enjoy nature while avoiding the heat of the summer.
It's hosting "Paws in Nature" on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event allows people to treat their dogs to the splash zone between other free activities. Those include a kissing booth photo station, an obedience training course, parkour for dogs, agility training, a dog scavenger hunt, a treat cooking demonstration and more.
There will also be vendors and local artists on hand.
While the event is free, a $15 donation per car at the gate to Bernheim is appreciated, organizers said.
Bernheim said more than 12,000 dogs visit the forest with their owners each year.
For more information about the event, click here. Bernheim is located on Clermont Road in Clermont, Kentucky.
