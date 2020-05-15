LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Bernheim Forest plans to open a 10-acre outdoor adventure area this fall to provide a natural playground for families.
"Playcosystem is designed in harmony with nature to provide children with open-ended, physically challenging, and unstructured play opportunities that support healthy development," Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest said on its website.
The forest is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a reopening date has not yet been set — though staffers have continued to work.
This fall, families will have access to more areas of natural playgrounds to "stimulate children’s imagination, boost their energy levels and increase the time they spend playing," the organization said.
"The Play Zone design will meet the developmental needs of young children. The Play Zone will then stretch into the Free Play Zone with park-like pines, where children will be able to engage in more adventurous play. This space eventually leads to the Wild Play Zone, where children will have free range to explore wilder play."
