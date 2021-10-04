LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians will soon have easier access to health coverage.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that kynect, a state-based health insurance exchange, is reopening on Nov. 1. Former Gov. Matt Bevin dismantled the state's health insurance exchange in 2016.
According to a news release, the program was recently approved by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It's expected to save Kentuckians $15 million a year.
"Quality health care is a basic human right and never has that need been more evident than during the COVID-19 global health pandemic," Beshear said in a news release. "Kentucky's economy has caught fire, and we've just landed the largest economic investment in the state's history, but we can't succeed in building a better Kentucky if our people are not healthy and ready to work."
Beshear said restoring the portal will help Kentuckians get better access to local support throughout the application process.
Starting on Oct. 15, Kentuckians can browse plans and benefits. Enrollment for 2022 starts on Nov. 1 and goes through Jan. 15, 2022. The plans take effect at the start of the new year.
To view plans and benefits, click here.
