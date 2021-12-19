LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman visited Kentuckians displaced by tornadoes as thousands of shoes were donated in Dawson Springs on Sunday.
According to a news release, University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari and Samaritan's Feet CEO Manny Ohonme joined Beshear for the shoe donations. University of Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart and Wildcat basketball players Darius Miller and Jack Givens also joined.
"We just wanted to take a few moments on this cold Sunday morning to tell you how much we care about you, to tell you that we are all neighbors," Beshear said. "In Kentucky, we love one another and we look out for one another. What came through your hometown is unimaginable, and while we are hurting and while we are knocked down, we are not broken and we do not break."
The shoes were delivered to Kentuckians sheltered at Lake Barkley State Resort Park and Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park.
