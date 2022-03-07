LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that COVID-19 cases in the state continue to drop.
The state's positivity rate also continues to fall, sitting at 6.04% as of Monday.
"We anticipate that a lot of this red will be yellow within the next week," Beshear said, referring to the state's COVID-19 incidence rate map. "Certainly we have more red than other states out there, but they went through their decline a couple weeks earlier than we did."
State health data shows a steep decline not only in cases of COVID-19, but also in hospitalizations. As of Monday, 652 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 148 were in an intensive care unit and 88 were on ventilators.
The state reported 12,010 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 275 additional deaths for the last week. To date, Kentucky has reported 1,288,706 cases of COVID-19 and 14,097 deaths related to the virus.
Beshear also said Monday that all 388 National Guard members will no longer be needed to help at hospitals starting March 15.
The state will also stop daily case summaries and will now post COVID-related information and statistics on Mondays.
To date, Beshear said 2,887,805 Kentuckians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,085,434 had received a COVID-19 booster shot.
Beshear also announced that, starting this week, residents nationwide are able to request four more free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government. To order more tests, click here. Tests will be sent via the U.S. Postal Service.
