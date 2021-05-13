LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky will "immediately" change its mask mandate to reflect new guidance Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask in most situations.
"Today, the CDC has relaxed its masking guidelines to say that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask, indoors or outdoors, with the exception of certain settings like hospitals, long-term care centers, prisons and a few other exceptions," Beshear said in a video posted to social media. "Folks, this is outstanding. It means we are so close to normalcy."
Today’s guidance from the @CDCgov is great news for vaccinated Kentuckians. The commonwealth will immediately follow this guidance. If you haven’t received your vaccine yet, make a plan to do so at https://t.co/OOO3XBV5WW. pic.twitter.com/gbplx1ZNXt— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 13, 2021
As of the time of this writing, Kentucky's mask mandate remains in effect, but Beshear added that, "we're going to be changing Kentucky's mask mandate to be the same as those CDC guidelines."
He said further information would be released in a Friday morning news conference.
The move comes after some restrictions have been lifted already. In late April, Beshear said that Kentuckians would no longer be required to wear masks at outdoor events with fewer than 1,000 people. He recommended that unvaccinated Kentuckians still wear masks when people are clustered closer than 6 feet apart at outdoor events.
Beshear ended his video Thursday with an appeal to those residents still on the fence about getting the vaccine.
"Now folks, this means you ought to go get your shot of hope if you haven't," he said. "There are hundreds of thousands of available appointments right now to get vaccinated. When you get vaccinated, the CDC says it is safe to take that mask off. So go on out, get that shot, let’s defeat this pandemic once and for all."
This story may be updated.
