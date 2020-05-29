LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear praised Louisville protesters for largely complying with health guidelines and for their initial peaceful behavior when they took to the streets Thursday evening.
Beshear said the protest, during which marchers called for justice for the shooting death of Louisville resident Breonna Taylor, was "one of the safest, one of the most compliant with (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines."
Protesters for the most part were peaceful early on, but the event later turned violent. Shots were fired as a large crowd gathered outside Metro Hall, and seven people were hit, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department, which responded with tear gas and other crowd dispersal measures.
Some protesters damaged the statue of King Louis XVI, and others tried to flip over a prison transport vehicle.
Beshear criticized the late shift in tone during Thursday's protest.
"These were people truly looking out for human life, and then I believe some other folks very late, more than three hours in, came in and ultimately instigated actions that have been hard to see," the governor said.
"I know that tensions are high, but I want people to know that they're being heard," he said. "I know it's not fast enough, and I know it's not satisfying, but let's make sure that we're also protecting our fellow human being out there."
Beshear also praised members of Taylor's family who posted statements urging protesters to remain peaceful.
He repeated a statement from Taylor's mother that he read on CNN early Friday during his daily COVID-19 news conference at the Capitol. The "last thing" Taylor would want to see "is more violence," the family said in the statement read by Beshear.
"I want to encourage Kentuckians to hear Breonna's mom's message," he said. "As we come out of this pandemic, one thing I've talked about is let's make sure we fight and we finally achieve equal access and equality in health care."
About 50 Kentucky State Police troopers and equipment will provide "significant assistance" to Louisville law enforcement in anticipation of additional protests Friday, Beshear said.
There have been no requests to activate Kentucky's National Guard, he said. Minnesota's National Guard has been activated in light of widespread protests in Minneapolis condemning the death of George Floyd. The police officer recorded kneeling on Floyd's neck as he lost consciousness was charged with third-degree murder Friday.
Beshear encouraged protesters in Louisville to reject groups "that want to create a violent situation, to cause harm to the community."
"Let's not let groups like these Three Percenters, like these extremists turn people against each other and create violence," he said.
Taylor, a 26-year-old former EMT, was shot eight times and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers who were serving a "no-knock" warrant at her apartment. Police believed a drug dealer was using the apartment to receive mail.
Taylor’s family has filed a lawsuit against LMPD, claiming officers "blindly fired” into the apartment.
Federal officials are reviewing LMPD’s investigation into the shooting, and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday that the city is suspending the use of "no-knock" warrants.
Related Stories:
- LMPD: 7 people shot, 1 'critical' during protest in downtown Louisville demanding justice for Breonna Taylor
- Federal officials to review LMPD's investigation into fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, Louisville mayor says
- Citing conflict, Commonwealth's Attorney asks for special prosecutor to oversee investigation into Breonna Taylor shooting
- National civil rights lawyer slams 'vague' Louisville police warrant for slain EMT's home
- Police told judge suspected drug dealer used slain EMT's home for deliveries
- Family of Louisville EMT killed during LMPD raid files wrongful death lawsuit against officers
- Attorneys claim LMPD officers killed 26-year-old EMT in 'botched' police raid
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.