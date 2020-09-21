FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said he is prepared to deploy the Kentucky National Guard and State Police to Louisville to help in the aftermath of the Breonna Taylor decision.
“If it is needed, we will authorize it, Beshear said.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron is investigating whether to file criminal charges against LMPD officers in the March shooting death of Taylor as they executed a no-knock search warrant.
In another indication that a decision may be near, Beshear acknowledged, for the first time, that he has been contacted by Cameron’s office about an announcement.
“It's fair to say that we've been generally in communication with the attorney general's office, but we can't share those communications,” said Beshear.
Beshear said the city of Louisville made a “general request” for state assistance “about a week ago.”
He said, if deployed, National Guard troops and state police officers would serve only limited roles.
“Their missions would be limited, specific, in support of LMPD and protection of critical infrastructure.”
Beshear said state law enforcement officers would not be under LMPD's command.
“If the National Guard is deployed they will be under the command structure of the National Guard with commanders present,” he said.
In June, Guard troops shot and killed west Louisville business owner David McAtee. State officials have said that troops responded to shots being fired at them.
Troops were helping LMPD enforce a city-wide curfew after earlier rioting and looting.
Beshear would not comment on the wrongful death lawsuit McAtee's family filed Monday, but said he hopes for more peaceful demonstrations this time.
“That doesn't mean that it's quiet. It doesn't mean that people don't give voice to frustration or what they want to say,” he said.
Beshear said the reaction may depend on how well, and how thoroughly, Cameron communicates his decision.
“So I hope whenever any announcement is made, that there is a lot of context and a lot of facts that are put out there.”
