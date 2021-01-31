LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an interview with CNN Sunday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky is leading the country in vaccinating its teachers.
"We are on track to be the fastest state in the country to vaccinate its teachers," Beshear said. "But our teachers, with this protection are ready to be in class — continuing class. We still need to get our two largest school districts back in person."
On Friday, Jefferson County Public Schools said the district can make a decision about reopening school once they know when teachers will be able to get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
JCPS elementary school teachers and staff who registered for COVID-19 vaccinations received their initial doses by Thursday at Louisville Metro’s Broadbent Arena drive-thru site, with the district’s middle and high school personnel slated to begin their vaccination schedules this week, Pollio said.
About 6,600 JCPS teachers and staff have already received their first COVID-19 vaccine shots, and more than 13,000 district employees have signed up for vaccinations.
The governor says if the supply could keep up, the state could vaccine 250,000 people a week.
