LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It comes as no surprise, but Andy Beshear wants four more years as Kentucky’s governor.
Beshear posted on social media Friday morning that he has filed paperwork to begin raising money for a reelection campaign.
“We're at the precipice of a new age of prosperity. And I want to make sure we don't fumble that opportunity,” Beshear told reporters in Lexington.
The announcement came just days after Beshear pulled off the biggest economic development deal in Kentucky history.
Team -- I just filed the initial paperwork to run for re-election! There are so many challenges facing our Commonwealth. Kentuckians are counting on me to deliver, and I won't let them down. Help my campaign get off on the right foot by chipping in now >> https://t.co/hCgtFw2OUK— Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) October 1, 2021
The Ford Motor Co. is investing nearly $6 billion on a car battery plant in Hardin County, creating 5,000 new jobs.
“That's a grand slam homerun for any governor,” said Senate Democratic Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey. “He's got a lot of momentum.”
McGarvey believes Beshear can make a strong case for four more years.
“He's handling the coronavirus. He's bringing jobs to Kentucky,” he said.
On the other side of the aisle, Republican Rep. Jason Nemes of Louisville acknowledged Ford was a big win for Beshear, but not big enough.
“I think Kentuckians are aching to get to the polls and get Andy Beshear out of office,” he said.
Nemes said the Ford announcement will not be enough to overcome Beshear's handling of the pandemic.
“Ford brings him to a ‘D.’ Otherwise he's an ‘F.’ He shut down our businesses,” said Nemes. “Our economy is not going well right now.”
But McGarvey said Beshear's pandemic leadership is a plus.
“I think the people of Kentucky like having an executive who makes good, strong decisions — particularly decisions that are meant to help keep us all safe,” he said.
“He unnecessarily shut down businesses, schools and daycares, and recently, the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled unanimously against him,” countered Nemes. “He didn't have the power he thought he had.”
Republican State Auditor Mike Harmon has already entered the race to challenge Beshear, and several others are expected to follow suit.
“I think whoever the Republican nominee is will win, and they'll win very solidly,” said Nemes.
“I think that Gov. Beshear is well positioned, has a good story to tell, and can win re-election,” McGarvey said.
While the campaign is beginning, the election is still two years away. The primaries are in May and the general election in November of 2023.
