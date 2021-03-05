LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear visited parts of eastern Kentucky Friday to see flood damage first-hand.
After winter weather left tens of thousands of Kentuckians without power in February, areas across the state are dealing with flooding issues in the first week of March.
"This state is with you," Beshear said. "Our people all across Kentucky, 4.5 million strong are with you. When eastern Kentucky is suffering or any part of Kentucky is suffering, we are all suffering. That's our concept of Team Kentucky."
Beshear spoke with county judges, mayors and emergency management directors. The governor plans to ask for two federal disaster declarations, the first from damage done by the ice storm, the second for flooding.
Shelter, cots, food and water are being offered for people displaced from the inclement weather, but Beshear says people need more.
The state has setup a Flood Cleanup Hotline. People who need assistance can call (800) 451-1954.
