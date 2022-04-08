LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill aimed at strengthening the voting process in Kentucky was vetoed by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Beshear said Senate Bill 216 reduces transparency by requiring campaign finance reports from candidates.
"Without quarterly reports, candidates will be able to draft bills and serve on interim legislative committees, while receiving donations in secret," Beshear said.
Secretary of State Michael Adams said the bill expanded post-election audits, transitioned the state to all paper ballots by 2024 and required voting machines to be under surveillance.
"These are nonpartisan, common-sense reforms that will improve our election process, as well as public confidence in that process," Adams said in a statement.
The measure passed with bipartisan support.
Republicans hold a super majority in both legislative chambers and could override the Governor's vote.
