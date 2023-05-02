LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear want to fill the Capitol with art from Kentuckians.
They're asking for artists to "lend their artistic talents" to the Team Kentucky Gallery in the state Capitol.
"The Beshears believe there is no better place than the Capitol to highlight Kentuckians' voices as represented through art," the governor's office said in a news release.
The art will be part of an exhibit that rotates every six months, as well as for the Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery.
Once a gallery rotation is finished, artists will get their pieces back. The artwork currently in the gallery will be on display until June 30. The next gallery rotation will run from July 1 through Dec. 31.
Artists interested in having their art displayed have a month to submit their work to be considered. Submissions are due June 2, and selections will be made by the second week of June, officials said, and artists will be notified soon after.
Below is a list of requirements for submissions, provided by Beshear's office:
- Artists may submit one original artwork for consideration.
- Artworks must be a minimum size of 18-by-20 inches, including frame, and cannot exceed 48 inches in width. The maximum allowable depth is 4 inches, and the maximum weight is 25 pounds.
- Artworks should be framed if practicable.
- Artworks can be landscape, portrait or abstract.
- The following information should be included with submission: artist name; address, including city and county; phone number; email; title of artwork; and artwork size, including frame. Artists can also include the URL if they have a website displaying their art.
- Artists also can note whether the artwork is for sale. Artworks will not be sold as part of the Team Kentucky Gallery, but interested buyers will be able to contact artists for information about a sale once the artwork is returned.
Pieces can be submitted for consideration on the gallery's website by clicking here.
For more information and to look at current pieces on display, click here.
