LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Better Business Bureau is warning people about "ghost tax preparers."
"... these are un-certified individuals that bypass checks and balances in the tax preparer certification system," the Better Business Bureau wrote in a March 3 report. "Commonly, the big refunds they promise are not calculated in legal ways."
The issue is with someone who does all the paperwork and math for the tax return but does not sign it. As a result, the taxes are considered self-filed by the taxpayer, meaning the taxpayer is responsible for any problems — omissions and errors such as underpayment and negligence.
By law, if someone prepares federal tax returns, they have to have a valid identification number.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.