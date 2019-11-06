LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin formally requested an official recanvass of votes Wednesday afternoon, hours after Andy Beshear claimed victory in a news conference.
"The people of Kentucky deserve a fair and honest election," Bevin Campaign Manager Davis Paine said in a statement. "With reports of irregularities, we are exercising the right to ensure that every lawful vote was counted."
At the time of this writing, Paine has declined to comment on the exact nature of the irregularities.
The request was accompanied by a signed letter to Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes. Grimes' office says the recanvass will take place on Nov. 14.
A recanvass, requires the Boards of Elections across the state to look at each voting machine and make sure all vote totals were added correctly.
The request comes hours after Beshear held a news conference saying he is the Kentucky governor-elect, and he's ready to get started.
At his first post-election news conference at the Muhammad Ali Center, the projected winner of the governor's race says his main message is -- the election is over and, it's time to move on. Final vote counts on election night show Beshear with 5,086 votes more than Gov. Matt Bevin.
Beshear says Wednesday is the first day of the transition, and he's getting to work regardless of whether Bevin concedes.
"Last night the election ended. It ended, and it's time to move forward with a smooth transition that we are here to do so that we can do the people's business," he says.
Appearing with a group of Kentucky educators in red shirts, Beshear announced Deputy Attorney General J. Michael Brown as his transition chair. He says more announcements are coming soon, and he vowed to include people from all parties as he forms his cabinet.
Beshear says now is the time to come together and get to work. He says his first challenges are public education, healthcare, jobs, infrastructure and to change the tone in Frankfort. "We can disagree without being disagreeable. We respect everyone regardless of what party they are in."
Beshear says he will be ready in January, as the General Assembly reconvenes. "We are going to make sure we are ready for the day we are inaugurated, for the first session and with the budget."
He promises to move quickly on the Medicaid waiver, a new board of education and restoring voting rights for 140,000 non-violent felons. Beshear also talked about making sure Kentucky can provide affordable healthcare and reducing the price of pharmaceuticals for consumers, and he promised to focus on insulin prices.
As of Wednesday morning, Beshear says he has not heard from Bevin, but is ready to start working toward December, when he is sworn into office. "We're confident in the outcome of the election. The election is over."
On Tuesday night, Bevin hinted at a recanvass. "We want the process to be followed. The process will be followed and in the end we will have the Governor chosen by the people of Kentucky and that's the way the process should work." But he did say he will do what's best for Kentucky. "I will be the first one in line wishing well to my opponent if he ends up our next Governor because guess what, we live here too.. and it affects us, it affects our lives, it affects our livelihoods."
After a long election run, Beshear says he plans to spend time with his kids, whom he says "deserve to see their dad."
Related stories:
- Next steps for Bevin after refusing to concede defeat in governor's race
- U of L professor analyzes governor's race and its impacts on 2020
- Too close to call: Beshear leads Bevin in contested Kentucky governor's race
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.