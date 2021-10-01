LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Big crowds are expected at this weekend's St. James Court Art Show.
The juried fine arts and contemporary crafts show marks its 65th year in Old Louisville with more than 600 artists from around the country. Organizers predict up to 300,000 people will attend over the three day event.
"We got so excited and I got kind of nervous because I was thinking they would cancel last minute, but you know I'm glad they went through and organized it," said Aesha Ndao.
Ndao has lived in Louisville for 18 years and owns Aesha African Baskets. Ndao says she travels home to her village in Sengal in West Africa to make the baskets with sweetgrass by hand with other women in her village. The proceeds then go back to helping those in her village.
"I was like, this is something that I know how to do, that back home they know how to do and this is something people will love here," said Ndao.
A few tents down from Ndao is Noel Skiba. Skiba is a Florida-native who travels the country and the world doing live finger-paintings.
"I'm glad to be here today painting, kind of capturing the energy," said Skiba.
Skiba says she travels to Louisville each year to paint at the Art Show and at the Kentucky Derby.
"I can use a brush but I just find it so freeing, it's like I never grew up. I just like that whole energy of continuing to just do what feels natural," said Skiba. "My mom said I started finger painting when I was two. I'm a 5th generation artist, so I never stopped."
The four-square block, outdoor art show takes place annually on the first weekend of October, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Six unique sections on streets lined with Victorian homes along St. James Court, Belgravia Court, Fourth Street and 3rd Street.
New this year will be a collaboration between the show and the Speed Art Museum to showcase the history of Black artists in Louisville. Next to the Conrad-Caldwell House, free COVID shots will be available from all three vaccine companies.
Meanwhile, the Louisville Metro Police Department wants to make sure those who plan on heading to the art show know what streets are closed and where they can't park. It's also handy information for those who will be traveling in the area not attending the show.
The closings run through Sunday night along St. James Court, Belgravia Court, Magnolia Avenue, Third and Fourth Streets in that area will be blocked. Very little parking will be available in that area.
The Sixth Street side of Central Park is being set aside for handicap parking, as is Hill Street between 3rd Street and St. James Court.
The St. James Court Art Show
October 1, 2 & 3
Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. - 6p.m.
Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Free Admission. Rain or Shine. No pets allowed.
For more information, click here.
