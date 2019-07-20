LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's like a drive-in movie, but with your bike!
The neighborhood Bike-In series continued Saturday evening at Bingham Park.
The event, a collaboration between Olmstead Parks and local bike-in founders, combines music, food, vendors and a movie at the local park.
"We want to provide another option for a whole family event here in Louisville because it's hard to find places where you can really hangout with your whole family. Where all the kids can have fun, where the parents can kind of let loose a little bit," said Ben Sollee, a cellist, singer-songwriter and Bike-In concept creator.
The other goal of the event is to help people connect with nature and their neighborhoods.
If you missed Saturday's event, don't worry: There are three more Bike-Ins scheduled for 2019.
