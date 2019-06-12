LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grab your bike and head to Shelby Park on Saturday, June 15 for a neighborhood Bike-In.
Like a drive-in, but with bicycles, this FREE community event features live music, food, drinks and a screening of the documentary Microcosmos.
But you don't need to bring a bike to join in on the fun!
Admission is free, all ages, rain or shine.
Activities and Music start at 5pm, and the movie starts at dusk.
The event is hosted by Olmsted Parks Conservancy and is curated by Louisville's own Ben Sollee and Hal Riedling.
This event kicks-off our summer FREE Neighborhood Bike-In series, with each event designed by Hal & Ben to highlight each park's unique local neighborhood, artists, organizations and businesses.
Click here to get connected to the Olmsted Parks Conservancy.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.