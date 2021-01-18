LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former U of L football great Lamar Jackson may be out of the NFL playoffs, but Louisville still has a reason to celebrate.
Buffalo Bills fans began stepping up Sunday night to help a Kentucky-based charity. Jackson was knocked out of the game against Buffalo Saturday with a concussion.
The Baltimore Ravens would go onto lose that game, but shortly after, one Bills fan decided to donate to Blessings in a Backpack, a group that helps feed kids on weekends.
That eventually snowballed into what has been at least $360,000 raised by thousands of fans in just more than a day and a half.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.