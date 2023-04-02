LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mile Wide Beer Company hosted its annual Birds and Brews series on Sunday.
The event at the brewery on Barret Avenue raises awareness about bird species. It featured domesticated ducks this year.
Longbottom Bird Ranch, based in Cincinnati, brought in several ducks for people to pet and take photos with. There were also original art pieces created of ducks available to purchase.
Many times people release domesticated ducks into the wild. Since they can't fly, they often become injured and struggle to survive.
"When I got into ducks and I came to love them it was heartbreaking to me when I found out that so many suffer every year from people getting pet ducks and leaving them," said Jimmy Longbottom, a duck rescuer.
The duck rescue will also be making stops around other cities include Lexington, Columbus and Indianapolis.
To learn more about The Longbottom Bird Ranch, click here.
