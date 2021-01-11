LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A locally owned healthy grocery store in west Louisville is officially open.
Black Market KY is a Black, female-owned sustainable grocery store. According to its website, the market is focused on fighting the food apartheid in the west end, where it says there is "about 1 full service grocer per 25,000 residents, compared to a Jefferson County wide ration of 1 per every 12,500 residents."
Most of the food and products sold are Black-owned, and 90% of produce comes from local farmers, including the Black-owned Phonograph Farms in Paducah, Kentucky.
Shauntrice Martin, who owns the store, said the store focuses on food justice and investing back into the community. Martin said during the store's soft opening in November that they also aim to hire west Louisville residents.
The market provides delivery and pickup options for customers.
Any food that isn't sold — but is still good — is donated to Feed the West, which Martin is the director and founder of, according to the market's website.
Feed the West, which "focuses on food justice through racial justice," works to deliver groceries to west Louisville residents for free. The initiative is sponsored by Black Lives Matter Louisville and Change Today, Change Tomorrow.
