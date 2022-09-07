LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Country star Blake Shelton will bring his "Back to the Honky Tonk Tour" to Louisville in 2023.
The superstar is headlining the tour that kicks off on Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska, with plans to perform at the KFC Yum! Center on March 9.
The lineup includes reigning ACM Female Artist / CMA Female Vocalist of the year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean.
Shelton has ranked among Pollstar's Top 200 North American Tours nearly every year for the past decade, according to a news release. He was the 2012 Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year and has won Male Vocalist of the Year five times.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16, at the KFC Yum! Center box office on Main Street and ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $49 to $249.
