LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrity chefs whipped up more than $100,000 worth of funds for a local cause.
Food Network stars Darnell "SuperChef" Ferguson, Jackie Joseph and Damaris Phillips helped raise over $140,000 for Blessings in a Backpack's Louisville chapter.
The funds will help feed local students who are facing food insecurity.
The money was raised during the sold out Pack the Sack event at The Olmsted last weekend. Organizers said Pack the Sack started eight years ago and transition into the Celebrity Chef dinner event.
Blessings in a Backpack is a nonprofit that helps feed elementary school students on weekends. Last year, it fed more than 6,600 Jefferson County Public Schools students. Students in low-income families receive a backpack full of food for the weekend to ensure they have food while they aren't in school.
Everything sent home is shelf stable, easy to open and doesn't require the use of an appliance. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, around 64,000 students qualified for the program. That number has risen to almost 80,000 students locally now.
The nonprofit said the best way to support is through monetary donation. About $130 in donations can feed a child for the entire year.
